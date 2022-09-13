14-year-old shot and killed in Oxnard

Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Oxnard Monday night.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the area near 1300 S. C Street, according to police.

Responding officers found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Authorities are now offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Detectives are also asking anyone who may have video of what happened to upload it to investigators online at oxnardpd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/1300southcstreet. Uploaded files can be submitted anonymously.