Teen rescued after getting hand stuck in mall escalator

Orange County Fire Authority firefighters and paramedics worked over an hour Sunday evening to free a girl whose hand became stuck in the handrail of an escalator at the Main Place Mall in Santa Ana.

The OCFA was called at 6:30 p.m. to the mall at 2800 N. Main St., said Capt. Greg Barta.

Firefighters used tools to cut away the machinery and free the teenage girl.

Once freed, paramedics took the girl to a hospital, Barta said.