Teen suspect arrested after wild police chase from Sherman Oaks to Upland

The Brief A teen suspect was arrested following a nearly 50-mile police chase from the San Fernando Valley to the Inland Empire. Officials said it all began when the suspect held his father at knife point and then took the keys to his BMW. The suspect will be booked in Van Nuys.



A teen suspect was arrested following a wild two-county police chase in Southern California that ended in a crash, authorities said.

What we know:

Officials said it all began in Sherman Oaks where the 17-year-old suspect allegedly held his father at knife point and then took the keys to his BMW in the 4400 block of Mammoth Avenue, near Woodman Avenue and Moorpark Street, around 12:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Arriving Los Angeles Police Department officers attempted to get the suspect to stop and then initiated the pursuit after he failed to yield. Officers made several attempts to get the suspect to surrender. However, he failed to comply and led officers on the 101, 134 and 210 freeways.

At one point during the pursuit, authorities said he rammed an LAPD cruiser. The officer was taken to the hospital and has since been treated and released.

The pursuit came to an end nearly 50 miles away at the intersection of N. Mountain Avenue and W. 16th Street in Upland in San Bernardino County. That’s where the teen lost control and crashed the BMW. No other vehicles were involved in the Upland crash.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for a foot injury.

What's next:

Officials said the suspect will be booked in Van Nuys for carjacking and other possible charges.

Dig deeper:

This was the second police chase that occurred in the San Fernando Valley overnight.

