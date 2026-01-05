Wrong-way driver leads police chase across Los Angeles

A driver is in handcuffs – but not before leading a half-hour police chase across Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley neighborhoods and crashing the car into a pole.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase on Monday, January 5.

The driver was initially wanted for possible DUI. Over the course of the half-hour police chase, the suspect was spotted driving the wrong way along roads in Encino, Canoga Park, Chatsworth and Winnetka before crashing the four-door vehicle in Reseda.

The suspect was eventually detained by LAPD around 10 p.m.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say if the suspect was linked to other crimes.