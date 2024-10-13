15-year-old in stolen Corvette leads authorities on 70-mile pursuit across two counties
EL MONTE, Calif. - A teen boy was arrested in connection with a police chase in a reportedly stolen vehicle Friday night.
According to authorities, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies found themselves chasing the suspected stolen Corvette out of Hespiera just before 10 p.m.
The driver did not pull over and sped away from a traffic stop and led authorities on a pursuit that continued nearly 70 miles until the driver crashed into a fence in El Monte.
SUGGESTED:
- Innocent LA driver hit by alleged street racer on day he bought BMW
- Stolen truck crashes into two cop cars during dangerous LA pursuit
- California man accused of stealing ambulance, going on police chase
- Yellow Ford Mustang weaves through LA traffic to avoid cops on hour-long chase
The driver, who turned out to be just 15-years-old, was taken into custody. A 19-year-old passenger was also arrested, according to authorities.