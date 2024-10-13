Expand / Collapse search

15-year-old in stolen Corvette leads authorities on 70-mile pursuit across two counties

By
Published  October 13, 2024 12:27pm PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

Stolen Corvette pursuit ends in El Monte

The driver who was arrested was just 15-years-old, according to police.

EL MONTE, Calif. - A teen boy was arrested in connection with a police chase in a reportedly stolen vehicle Friday night. 

According to authorities, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies found themselves chasing the suspected stolen Corvette out of Hespiera just before 10 p.m. 

The driver did not pull over and sped away from a traffic stop and led authorities on a pursuit that continued nearly 70 miles until the driver crashed into a fence in El Monte. 

SUGGESTED:

The driver, who turned out to be just 15-years-old, was taken into custody. A 19-year-old passenger was also arrested, according to authorities. 