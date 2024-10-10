Stolen truck crashes into two cop cars during dangerous LA pursuit

A man was taken into custody after a dangerous pursuit came to an end in Culver City.

The pursuit, which lasted about 10 minutes, started near Western Ave. and Jefferson Blvd. after the suspect allegedly stole a pickup truck.

The suspect was driving recklessly through Culver City. He was seen on the wrong side of the road, and driving up curbs and sidewalks. He drove through people's front yards and even destroyed some Halloween decorations.

During the chase, the suspect's vehicle hit multiple parked cars as well as two LAPD patrol cars.

The suspect eventually stopped the car at Ince Blvd. and Lucerne Ave., got on the ground and surrendered to police.

Officers inspected the vehicle then took him into custody.

Images from SkyFOX showed the vehicle with damage to its front bumper.