Expand / Collapse search

Stolen truck crashes into two cop cars during dangerous LA pursuit

By
Updated  October 10, 2024 2:50pm PDT
Police Chases
FOX 11

Police chase ends in Culver City

The pursuit suspect allegedly struck two police cars before the driver surrendered to officers in the Culver City area.

LOS ANGELES - A man was taken into custody after a dangerous pursuit came to an end in Culver City.

The pursuit, which lasted about 10 minutes, started near Western Ave. and Jefferson Blvd. after the suspect allegedly stole a pickup truck.

The suspect was driving recklessly through Culver City. He was seen on the wrong side of the road, and driving up curbs and sidewalks. He drove through people's front yards and even destroyed some Halloween decorations. 

Pursuit suspect hits parked car while fleeing police

A pursuit suspect hit a parked car while evading police during a dangerous chase on Thursday.

During the chase, the suspect's vehicle hit multiple parked cars as well as two LAPD patrol cars.

Police chase suspect rams cruiser, parked car

A wild police chase led officers through Los Angeles County, with the driver hopping onto curbs and even crashing into police vehicles and parked cars.

The suspect eventually stopped the car at Ince Blvd. and Lucerne Ave., got on the ground and surrendered to police. 

Officers inspected the vehicle then took him into custody. 

Images from SkyFOX showed the vehicle with damage to its front bumper.