California man accused of stealing ambulance, going on police chase

A man is in custody – but not before leading a police chase across Los Angeles and Orange counties in a suspected stolen ambulance.

The man led authorities on a chase inside an ambulance marked as the property of Orange, California a little after 8 p.m. on October 8.

SkyFOX captured the parts where the suspect drove through parts of Downey-Norwalk area and Anaheim along the 91 Freeway.

The suspect eventually surrendered and was taken into police custody.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The ambulance was believed to be stolen from Foothill Regional Medical Center in Tustin.