California man accused of stealing ambulance, going on police chase

Updated  October 8, 2024 9:08pm PDT
An ambulance reportedly stolen from an Orange County hospital led CHP officers on a chase through Orange and Los Angeles counties.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A man is in custody – but not before leading a police chase across Los Angeles and Orange counties in a suspected stolen ambulance.

The man led authorities on a chase inside an ambulance marked as the property of Orange, California a little after 8 p.m. on October 8. 

SkyFOX captured the parts where the suspect drove through parts of Downey-Norwalk area and Anaheim along the 91 Freeway.

The suspect eventually surrendered and was taken into police custody.

The ambulance was believed to be stolen from Foothill Regional Medical Center in Tustin. 