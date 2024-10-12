Innocent LA driver hit by alleged street racer on day he bought BMW

An innocent driver in a BMW got hit by a car possibly linked to street racing. To make matters worse, the BMW driver had just purchased the car before getting hit.

On Friday night, three people inside a silver sedan were under the California Highway Patrol's watch as SkyFOX clocked the car going over 100 mph in South Los Angeles roads.

The sedan then tried to weave through traffic but ended up hitting the innocent driver inside the BMW near the intersection of Firestone Boulevard and South Alameda Street. The suspect sedan then hit a parked car at a nearby 7-Eleven in South Los Angeles and nearly drove into the convenience store.

The suspects took off from the car, but were eventually taken into police custody.

It is unknown if the suspects were linked to other crimes prior to being wanted in connection to possible street racing.