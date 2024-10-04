Yellow Ford Mustang weaves through LA traffic to avoid cops on hour-long chase

Two people inside a yellow Ford Mustang are in custody – but not before leading cops on a two-county chase across Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

The chase started from Ventura County Friday afternoon as the suspects, possibly linked to an organized shoplifting case, was accused of ramming a deputy's marked car.

The car chase extended to Los Angeles County along the 405 Freeway as the suspect drove through parts of Los Angeles' westside neighborhood, sideswiping multiple cars and weaving through rush-hour traffic along the way.

The suspects eventually pulled over and surrendered to authorities.

As of 5:50 p.m., it is unknown which shoplifting case the suspects were believed to be linked to.