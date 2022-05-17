Teen girl assaulted, nearly kidnapped during attempted robbery in Long Beach: police

An investigation is underway after a teen girl was injured during an attack in Long Beach.

It happened May 12 just after 3:30 p.m. near the 6100 block of Long Beach Boulevard, near E. Cambridge Street.

The 16-year-old victim told police she was walking in the area when a car with three men inside pulled up next to her. That's when one of the suspects got out of the car and tackled her while trying to remove some of the jewelry she was wearing, police said.

The girl told police the suspect got back in the car and left the scene before officers arrived. It's unclear if the suspects got away with any of the victim's belongings, authorities said.

The girl was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities said they are aware of a video circulating on social media showing a possible suspect vehicle involved, but that the video is not evidence the department has received or released. Authorities have reached out to the owner of the video to investigate its authenticity.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department.