Teen found shot in car after crash in San Bernardino County dies from injuries

A 17-year-old boy who was found shot in his car last week following a two-vehicle crash in Highland has died from his injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Logan Goudreault of Riverside County was found in his car following a crash on July 28 at the intersection of 9th Street and Del Rosa Avenue. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound and pronounced dead two days later on July 30, officials said.

A suspect in connection with this homicide has not yet been identified.



Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Amy Bilbao, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

