Tech-savvy California teen excels at distance learning

As a tech-savvy teen, Joseph Williams has taken to distance learning. While the virtual classroom has been a struggle for many parents, teachers, and students, Williams is excelling.

He's now a freshman but ended the 8th grade with honors as California was just getting introduced to the concept of at-home learning by zoom. Williams, who also goes by JJ, was honored with a certificate for academic effort. He'd completed 95% of his school work and attended 95% of his zoom classes.

Joseph has his own YouTube channel and does solo skits that he produces and edits. His favorite class in school is digital arts. His father describes him as an independent.

His story is also one of a divided home. As he splits his time between the homes of his mother and father it is a family making it work from separate households. They agreed tutoring over the summer would help. launch him into high school.

Mom Rachel Malveaux works as a probation officer. On her 14-year-old son, "he's doing excellent. I couldn't ask for better distance learning." She says she comes from a big family that all attended the same school that Joseph did last year so he has lots of inspiration.

His father Joseph Williams Sr. is a Los Angeles County Fire Captain. Dad added, "words can't describe how proud I am of him." Dad says the hardest thing is getting him up in the morning.

