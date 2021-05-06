Teach for Armenia: Celebrities team up with community for virtual fundraiser

Armenian-American celebrities like Cher, Kim Kardashian and Serj Tankian are taking part in a virtual fundraiser on May 6 where the focus is on children, education and opportunity.



Modeled after Teach for America, Teach for Armenia is a partner of the Teach For All global network, putting an emphasis on the importance of education so that children can continue to grow and thrive.

The recent "Hope for Armenia" campaign is bringing leaders and influencers within the Armenian-American community together for one common goal in mind: to make sure children have the opportunity to learn.

CEO and founder Larisa Hovannisian moved from Los Angeles to Armenia with her husband and baby to focus on bringing educational opportunities to underserved children across the country.

Hovannisian says children deserve the right to education even during times of crisis, which there was plenty of in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused enormous disruption in learning, and the recent war between Armenia and Azerbaijan a few months ago only made matters worse. Currently, there are many children displaced from Artsakh.

Thursday night's event, "Planting Hope for the Future," will be held virtually on Facebook at 5 p.m. PT.