Is there a tax extension for Southern California residents?

Monday, April 15 is the last day to file your taxes - unless you live in San Diego County.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, San Diego County residents who have not yet filed federal individual and business tax returns are granted an automatic extension due to the severe storms and flooding that happened earlier this year.

The June 17, 2024 deadline applies to individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 15.

This is due to the Federal Emergency Management Agency issuing a disaster declaration that allows the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who live or have a business in the disaster area - in this case, San Diego County.

The extended deadline also applies to affected businesses:

2023 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts for eligible taxpayers.

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Jan. 31 and April 30

Calendar-year partnership and S corporation returns normally due on March 15

Calendar-year corporation and fiduciary returns and payments normally due on April 15

Calendar-year tax-exempt organization returns normally due on May 15

Taxpayers who need more time beyond the June 17 deadline for 2023 federal tax returns are urged to request it online by April 15.

To learn more about tax relief if you live or own a business in San Diego County, tap or click here.