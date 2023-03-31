Tarzana explosion: Man, woman critically hurt in garage used as drug lab, officials say

A man and a woman were in critical condition Friday after a detached garage exploded in Tarzana, fire officials said.

Fire investigators said the garage was being used as a clandestine drug laboratory for THC extraction to resell on the black market.

Los Angeles City firefighters were called to 18805 Redwing St., located near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Crebs Avenue, just before 11 p.m. Thursday. While at the scene, they discovered a 26-year-old woman and a 52-year-old in the debris.

"It was terrifying. It sounded like a war was going on," a witness told a news photographer at the scene.

They were taken to an area hospital by paramedics with serious injuries. Their names have not been released by authorities.

A specialized task force was at the scene Friday after obtaining a search warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.