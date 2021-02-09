Talking favorite toppings with Fontana restaurant for National Pizza Day
Pizza, anyone? Tuesday is National Pizza Day!
In Fontana, My NY Pizza is known for a pizza that can feed an army (or at least 14 people). It's 28 inches and has super-sized slices.
The owner, Betty Reyes, took time away from a busy day to describe some favorite flavors. Her's is their Mexican Pizza with refried beans and chorizo. A fan favorite is their Pastrami Pizza.
How does a Chicken Alfredo Pizza sound? No, not pasta but pizza!
Reyes and her husband have owned My NY Pizza for 10 years. While COVID-times has still meant business for them they have found themselves donating to the people in need.
For Thanksgiving, they gave away free pizza. They also honor teachers with a pizza for the Teacher of the Month.
National Pizza Day is recognized on the national calendar marking days of recognition and celebration.
According to the National Day Calendar's website:
- Pepperoni is the most popular pizza at 36% of all pies ordered
- Over 3 billion pizzas are sold in the USA each year. Add another 1 billion on frozen pizzas
- In the United States, 17% of all restaurants are pizzerias
- Gennaro Lombardi, the first Pizzeria in the United States, opened in 1895 in New York City
- Americans consume on average 23 pounds of pizza per person each year.
As for My NY Pizza in Fontana off Route 66, that giant 28-inch New York pizza starts at $35 for a cheese. Calories, well, who's counting on National Pizza Day?
