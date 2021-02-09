Talking favorite toppings with Fontana restaurant for National Pizza Day

Pizza, anyone? Tuesday is National Pizza Day!

In Fontana, My NY Pizza is known for a pizza that can feed an army (or at least 14 people). It's 28 inches and has super-sized slices.

The owner, Betty Reyes, took time away from a busy day to describe some favorite flavors. Her's is their Mexican Pizza with refried beans and chorizo. A fan favorite is their Pastrami Pizza.

Advertisement

How does a Chicken Alfredo Pizza sound? No, not pasta but pizza!

Reyes and her husband have owned My NY Pizza for 10 years. While COVID-times has still meant business for them they have found themselves donating to the people in need.

For Thanksgiving, they gave away free pizza. They also honor teachers with a pizza for the Teacher of the Month.

National Pizza Day is recognized on the national calendar marking days of recognition and celebration.

According to the National Day Calendar's website:

Pepperoni is the most popular pizza at 36% of all pies ordered

Over 3 billion pizzas are sold in the USA each year. Add another 1 billion on frozen pizzas

In the United States, 17% of all restaurants are pizzerias

Gennaro Lombardi, the first Pizzeria in the United States, opened in 1895 in New York City

Americans consume on average 23 pounds of pizza per person each year.

As for My NY Pizza in Fontana off Route 66, that giant 28-inch New York pizza starts at $35 for a cheese. Calories, well, who's counting on National Pizza Day?

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.