Race to Erase MS gets wardrobe ready for gala with fashion sponsor L'Agence

article

The power of perseverance and a look at how fashion has played a role in the fight against multiple sclerosis. For Nancy Davis, founder of Race to Erase MS, fashion has played a major role in fundraising.

On Friday, May 10th, it's her 31st annual Race to Erase MS gala. A highlight of the benefit is a fashion show.

This year it's L'Agence stepping up for philanthropy. Founder Jeff Rudes is an icon in the industry, and co-created the popular J Brand known for their jeans.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Starting this weekend, L'Agence is donating 20% of its profits from sales to the non-profit through next weekend and will do the fashion show next Friday.

Contrast a love of fashion with the realities of multiple sclerosis. When Davis was diagnosed 30 years ago, she was told she'd never walk again.

Now, she's founded Center Without Walls to find a cure and boasts of 26 FDA approved therapies.

Tommy Hilfiger, and Alice & Olivia are among the designers in past years that have been fashion sponsors.

For her contribution to fashion, Davis is being honored this September by Metropolitan Fashion Week at the Ronald Reagan National Library and Museum in Simi Valley.