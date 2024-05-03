Calabasas residents temporarily evacuated after high-pressure gas leak

Some Calabasas residents were temporarily evacuated from their homes Friday morning following a high-pressure gas leak, authorities said.

The gas leak occurred after a construction crew struck a gas line in the 3500 block of Pansy Drive, east of the Mulholland Highway in the Calabasas Highlands.

Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were sent to the scene around 9:10 a.m. and authorities deemed the incident was "under control" just after 10:20 a.m.

"Great news! The gas line repair in the Calabasas Highlands has been completed. We thank everyone for their patience during the repair process," the city said in a social media post.

This story was written with information from City News Service.