These California fast food restaurants raised menu prices

Earlier this month, California increased the wages for most fast food workers statewide - and customers are apparently paying the price.

Since the minimum wage went up to $20 an hour April 1, many restaurants have raised their prices and one research company looked at 20 different fast food chains and found that many of their items went up in cost.

Which ones got more expensive? Wendy's raised its prices by about 8%, while Chipotle hiked up its prices by 7.5%. Starbucks raised the prices of its menu items by 7%, while Taco Bell hiked its prices by 3%. Burger King raised its prices by 2%, according to Kalinowski Equity Research.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the legislation, AB 1228, into law in September. In addition to the pay raises, it also establishes a "Fast Food Council," including representatives for both workers and employers, that can approve further pay increases and set standards for working conditions.

The median fast-food worker in the U.S. earned $13.43 an hour in 2022, while those in California made an average of $16.60 an hour, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The new minimum equates to an annual salary of $41,600.