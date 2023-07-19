Residents in Sylmar home with RVs parked in backyard must leave by end of weekend, court rules

People living in an illegal RV compound behind a home in Sylmar have been given until Sunday, July 23 to get out. The property owner, Cruz Godoy, was told she too has to vacate the house on the property due to unsafe conditions found by inspectors this week.

Power was cut off to the property by the city Tuesday when inspectors found that the RVs were tapping into the electrical grid. The city found out the residents were using splicing connections to the RVs, which have propane gas tanks.

"It’s an explosion waiting to happen," said one neighbor, who was in court Wednesday.

Despite the court order, the RV residents we spoke to don’t seem to believe they’ll have to move. Cruz has managed to keep the place going despite city investigations dating back to 2010, including more than 40 citations since 2016, when a lien was put on the property.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"They are giving us four days to fix it," said one resident, adamant that they won’t be made to move.

The city attorney’s office, giving us a copy of the complaint against Cruz, says that the city is working on ways to help the RV residents.

Neighbor Hector Rivera said if the "city can offer immediate assistance to immigrants bused in from Texas, why not these people who have been living here for years?"

The controversy surrounding the unusual setup in Sylmar comes as the homeless crisis continues to haunt Southern California. A new report published in 2023 revealed the homeless head count across Los Angeles went up 10% while the population went up by 9% countywide last year.

SUGGESTED: Los Angeles Homeless Count 2023 results released, showing 10% increase in city of LA