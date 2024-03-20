Body found in Marina del Rey hours after swimmer was reported missing at Dockweiler Beach

Hours after an all-out overnight search, a body was found in Marina del Rey after a swimmer went missing in the water at Dockweiler Beach in Playa del Rey, officials said.

The swimmer was reported missing around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the beach located near Vista del Mar and Sandpiper Street. Fire officials said three friends went for a night swim and only two came out of the water. They told authorities they hadn’t seen their friend since going in.

The swimmer had been missing for 15–20 minutes before Los Angeles County lifeguards began their search and other lifeguards joined and used two boats in their efforts.

LA County search and rescue crews were faced with a challenging task as they were searching in dark waters. FOX 11’s ground crew also observed officials on the sand driving up and down the coast.

The search was temporarily suspended until sunrise and around 8 a.m., officials said the swimmer's body was recovered about three miles north in Marina del Rey.

The name of the swimmer has not been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing.