Suspicious device in Sherman Oaks prompts bomb squad response

A suspicious device was found on the lawn of a home in Sherman Oaks Monday morning, prompting a Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad response.

The bomb squad responded to the area of Hazeltine Avenue and Ventura Boulevard around 7:12 a.m. Monday, according to the LAPD's Media Relations Division.

Firefighters and paramedics were called out to the location, by police, at 8:56 a.m. as a standby, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

No injuries have been reported and no evacuations have been ordered, according to police.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

CNS contributed to this report.