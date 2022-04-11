Suspects shoot at patrol cars, lead authorities on hours-long chase from California to Nevada

Two people were arrested following an hours-long pursuit through the California desert, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said a fleeing car opened fire on California Highway Patrol and Inyo County Sheriff's patrol cars during the chase that ended in Nevada.

Nye County deputies put up a roadblock at the Nevada state line and brought in a SWAT team.

Photo: Nye County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say there was a shooting and two suspects were injured. They were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The identities of the suspect were not released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.