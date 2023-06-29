Suspects follow group into Irvine Spectrum Center bathroom, rob victims at gunpoint

Police are searching for two young suspects accused of following a group of boys into the Irvine Spectrum Center bathroom and then robbing them at gunpoint.

According to the Irvine Police Department, a little after 9:20 p.m. Monday, four boys entered the men's bathroom with two suspects following them. One of them allegedly whipped out a black handgun and demanded the four kids their sneakers.

One of the victims ran off without getting robbed by the two suspects. As for the other victims, the two suspects ran off with three pairs of sneakers and a baseball cap before leaving the Spectrum Center.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is asked to call mmahmood@cityofirvine.org.