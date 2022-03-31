Suspected rapist in Rancho Cucamonga arrested

Authorities have arrested a suspected rapist in Rancho Cucamonga and they believe there may be more victims.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed 21-year-old Jonathan Ornelas of Rancho Cucamonga allegedly raped an unconscious victim at a party in January. The rape was corroborated by evidence, detectives said.

Ornelas was arrested on March 25 and booked into the West Valley Detention Center where he later posted bail and was released from custody.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims who may have been sexually assaulted by Ornelas.

If you believe you were a victim or have any information related to this case, contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at 909-477-2800 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

