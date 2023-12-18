Expand / Collapse search

Suspected DUI driver crashes into at least 2 others involved in separate crash: Police

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Serious crash on Imperial Hwy

It was the result of a possible DUI driver that crashed into another vehicle, authorities said.

LOS ANGELES - A suspected DUI driver was taken into custody early Monday after crashing into at least two other people who were involved in a separate crash in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officials say a two-car crash with no injuries was reported around 1:15 a.m. on Imperial Highway near the 110 Freeway.

Patrol officers were talking to the two people involved and making reports when a speeding Honda Civic crashed right into them, hitting at least two people involved in that first crash. 

One of them was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the other person suffered lacerations to the face. No officers were injured, officials said.

The driver of the Honda Civic, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody. 

No other information was immediately available.