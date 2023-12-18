Suspected DUI driver crashes into at least 2 others involved in separate crash: Police

A suspected DUI driver was taken into custody early Monday after crashing into at least two other people who were involved in a separate crash in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials say a two-car crash with no injuries was reported around 1:15 a.m. on Imperial Highway near the 110 Freeway.

Patrol officers were talking to the two people involved and making reports when a speeding Honda Civic crashed right into them, hitting at least two people involved in that first crash.

One of them was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the other person suffered lacerations to the face. No officers were injured, officials said.

The driver of the Honda Civic, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody.

No other information was immediately available.