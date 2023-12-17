15-year-old expecting dad killed in hit-and-run crash in Sun Valley

article

A 15-year-old who was going to become a dad soon was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles' Sun Valley neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the corner of White Street and Strathern Street around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

The crash ended up killing a 15-year-old pedestrian, later identified by loved ones as Carlos Pech, at the scene. The driver took off from the crash scene, but was eventually arrested.

Pech's mother, Christine Hernandez, told FOX 11 she doesn't really have a message for the alleged hit-and-run suspect.

"They should have just stayed if it was an accident. Things happen, I forgive them. I can't say with a grudge," Hernandez said.

A GoFundMe page has been launched for the grieving family.

