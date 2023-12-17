California prisoner attacked by two inmates dies

article

A prisoner at a central California lockup died after he was attacked by two other inmates, authorities said Friday.

Oracio Ramirez, 30, who was serving time for first-degree murder, was attacked Thursday morning in a recreational yard at Salinas Valley State Prison.

A guard fired a less-than-lethal device that stopped the attack and an ambulance was called while staff performed life-saving measures. But Ramirez was pronounced dead about 20 minutes after the attack, authorities said.

A weapon made by an inmate was found at the scene and Ramirez’s death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

Two prisoners, identified as Adrian Lopez and David Pacheco, have been placed in restricted housing while the investigation continues, corrections officials said.

Ramirez was sent to prison in 2014 from Tulare County to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole. He was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery and criminal gang activity, authorities said.

Earlier this year, while behind bars, he was given another sentence of nine years for an attempted murder, corrections officials said.