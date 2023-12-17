Ventura County Sheriff's deputy, K9 hurt in suspected DUI crash on PCH

A suspected DUI driver who was out on probation for DUI was arrested after crashing into a Ventura County Sheriff's deputy and his K9 partner on Pacific Coast Highway.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday on southbound PCH near Deer Creek Road, according to authorities.

A Ventura County Sheriff's deputy and his K9 are recovering after being hit by a suspected DUI driver on PCH. / Ventura County Sheriff's Department

Deputy Castaneda and his K9 partner Danny were responding to a call reporting a suspicious person in the parking lot of Neptune's Net, officials said. While headed in that direction, the patrol car was involved in a collision with the suspected DUI driver, who was traveling northbound on PCH. During the crash, the deputy's vehicle went off the road, became airborne, and landed on the boulders near the water below.

The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, while K9 Danny sustained a minor cut to the face.

The suspect was booked for felony DUI.