LAPD looking for owners of 200+ stolen items

Did you recently have something stolen in Los Angeles? If your answer is yes, the Los Angeles Police Department wants to talk to you.

The LAPD's Rampart Division on Saturday posted photos of recovered stolen items including laptop computers, iPads, and iPhones.

"Detectives believe many, if not all, of the electronics recovered were taken in burglaries of vehicles and homes in the Los Angeles area," police said.

Officers have already returned a MacBook and $45,000 worth of cameras and camera equipment stolen during a car theft near Echo Park in November.