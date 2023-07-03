Suspected DUI driver kills man, injures 4 in Pomona freeway crash

One person is dead and four others injured after a man suspected of driving under the influence plowed into a tow truck that collided into a family's minivan on the 71 Freeway in Pomona Sunday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway north of Rio Rancho Road.

According to authorities, the suspect, 33-year-old Mark Shoemate of Aliso Viejo, struck a tow truck traveling northbound on the freeway, causing it to jump the center divider into oncoming southbound traffic. That's when the tow truck collided head-on with a family traveling southbound in a minivan.

Four people were taken to hospitals for treatment. One person died at the scene.

Shoemate was arrested at the scene and booked for vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI.

The 71 Freeway between Mission Boulevard and Rio Rancho Road remains closed in both directions and crews estimate they will reopen the roads around 11 a.m.

The Pomona Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the collision.

Anyone with information about this collision is encouraged to call the Pomona Police Department's Traffic Services Bureau at (909) 802-7741 or (909) 620-2048.

