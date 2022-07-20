Suspected DUI driver arrested after traveling in BMW with 3 kids inside

article

A suspected DUI was taken into custody after she was accused of driving with "complete disregard for public safety" – all while three children were in the back seat.

On Saturday, July 17, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department pulled over a BMW near the intersection of Bartlett Avenue and Spruce Street a little after 7:30 p.m. According to a deputy at the scene, the driver – later identified as 29-year-old Tamara Cole – smelled like alcohol, particularly coming from her breath and in the BMW. Cole and a passenger, later identified as 22-year-old Darrieanna Jones, both became confrontational with deputies after getting out of the BMW, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a press release.

All this happened while the children, ages ranging from 3 to 5 years old, were in the back seat.

Cole refused to take sobriety tests and as she was placed in the deputy's cruiser, she allegedly kicked a deputy in the face, San Bernardino County Sheriff said in a press release Wednesday.

Both Cole and Jones were booked following the incident. The children were reunited with their family.

Cole was booked for obstructing an executive officer, driving on a suspended license, and driving under the influence of alcohol. Jones was booked for obstructing an executive officer.