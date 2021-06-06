Suspect taken into custody near Azusa Pacific University

A shelter-in-place order has been lifted after a suspect was taken into custody near Azusa Pacific University.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man on Sunday who allegedly fired shots in the air and exchanged gunfire with police, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as Edward Gamino.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The shooting reportedly started about 11 a.m. near Citrus and Alosta avenues in Azusa, police said.

Police responded to the area near the campus around 1:20 p.m.

Gamino allegedly fired at and missed a car driven by a janitor at the university.

Police later found Gamino and chased him on foot. Gamino allegedly fired at the officers, who returned fire. No one was hit by the gunfire.

Gamino then forced his way into a nearby home at a trailer park, where an adult female resident managed to escape unharmed.

Officers then surrounded the home and Gamino eventually surrendered without further incident.

According to APU campus safety, there was ‘active gunshot activity’ near campus requiring police action.

Around 3 p.m. school officials said the police emergency had been stabilized and an all-clear was given.

The university’s main campus in the city of Azusa typically serves more than 9,000 students. It was not immediately known how many students and staff were on the campus Sunday.

Advertisement

City News Service contributed to this report

