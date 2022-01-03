Suspect taken into custody following bizarre pursuit through Santa Monica Mountains

A suspect who led Los Angeles Police Department officers on a brief pursuit in a stolen SUV from the West Valley to Malibu was taken into custody Monday morning.

Shortly after the pursuit began, the suspect came to a complete stop, temporarily ditched the vehicle where he dropped his phone. He then proceeded to get back into the vehicle and began off-roading in the hilly terrain.

The slow-speed pursuit started in the West Valley around 10 a.m. before the suspect began to increase his speed, leading officers to Malibu through the Santa Monica Mountains.

By 10:25 a.m., the suspect was in a standoff with officers.

After a few minutes into the standoff, the suspect complied and was taken into custody just after 10:30 a.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

