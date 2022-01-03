Expand / Collapse search

Suspect taken into custody following bizarre pursuit through Santa Monica Mountains

By
Published 
Updated 11:25AM
Police Chases
FOX 11

Suspect surrenders following bizarre pursuit from West Valley to Malibu

No injuries were reported in the bizarre pursuit through the Santa Monica Mountains.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect who led Los Angeles Police Department officers on a brief pursuit in a stolen SUV from the West Valley to Malibu was taken into custody Monday morning. 

Shortly after the pursuit began, the suspect came to a complete stop, temporarily ditched the vehicle where he dropped his phone. He then proceeded to get back into the vehicle and began off-roading in the hilly terrain. 

Pursuit suspect drives onto dirt roads

The LAPD are in pursuit of a vehicle in the San Fernando Valley. The driver stopped and got out of the car, then ran back before driving onto dirt roads.

The slow-speed pursuit started in the West Valley around 10 a.m. before the suspect began to increase his speed, leading officers to Malibu through the Santa Monica Mountains. 

By 10:25 a.m., the suspect was in a standoff with officers. 

After a few minutes into the standoff, the suspect complied and was taken into custody just after 10:30 a.m. 

Pursuit suspect surrenders to LAPD

A police pursuit ended on a dirt road in the Malibu area. One suspect is in custody, accused of stealing a grey Honda.

No one was injured in the incident. 

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

 