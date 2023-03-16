Suspect sought in West Hollywood sexual assault

article

A suspect is being sought by police in connection with an alleged sexual assault in West Hollywood.

It happened Monday around 1:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department.

Authorities said the suspect approached the woman at a bus bench and forced her to a nearby parking garage where the alleged sexual assault happened. The suspect was last seen walking southbound on Fuller Avenue.

He is described as a man around 28-years-old, about 6'1" tall, weighing 120 lbs., with black eyes and a mustache. He was wearing a ski mask, baseball cap, cream-colored XTC sweater over a green hoodie, black pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau toll free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.