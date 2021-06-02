Suspect in custody after standoff on 101 freeway in Encino

article

A man is in custody after being in a standoff with California Highway Patrol officers on the 101 freeway in Encino.

The standoff caused major traffic, as all westbound lanes near Haskell Ave. were closed for an hour.

The driver was pulled over and refused to exit his car. A K9 unit was on scene. Officers fired a less-than-lethal round to get the driver out of the car, ending a nearly two-hour standoff.

Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions. CHP is attempting to reopen lanes at 11:30 a.m.

