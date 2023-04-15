Suspect fires shots from vehicle at group of men in Northridge, 1 killed

One person was killed and three others were injured during a shooting Saturday afternoon in Northridge.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to 19105 Parthenia St, near Vanalden Avenue outside of Northridge Ice Cream Inc., around 12:30 p.m.

According to Officer Tony Im, the shooter approached in a vehicle and fired several shots at a group of men.

All four men were transported to the hospital. One of the victims later died, one was listed in critical condition and the other two were listed in stable condition.

Police are looking for the shooter; no vehicle description was immediately provided.

Police also did not immediately have a motive for the attack.