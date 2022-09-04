Suspect drags Riverside County deputy; chase ends in shooting: Sheriff

A suspect was arrested in Jurupa Valley Saturday after allegedly dragging a Riverside County sheriff's deputy when he tried to drive away during a traffic stop, according to authorities.

It happened Saturday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area near Dodd and 48th streets.

Authorities said the suspect, 31-year-old Jeovanni Ramirez of Jurupa Valley, was pulled over by a deputy and told to get out of the car, but instead "became uncooperative, re-entered his vehicle, and sped away dragging a deputy a short distance."

That's when a chase started between Ramirez and other deputies, officials said. It ended on a steep hillside in the 3600 block of Conning Street.

But there, authorities said Ramirez reversed his car at high speed in the direction of the deputies, resulting in a deputy-involved shooting.

Ramirez was not shot, officials said. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

The deputy who was dragged was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Riverside County District Attorney Investigator Munoz at (951) 922–7624 or Riverside County Sheriff’s Investigator Gomez at (760) 836-1600.