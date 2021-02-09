Suspect barricaded inside Inglewood business after shooting, police chase

A police chase suspect has locked themself inside an Inglewood business after they were involved in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of South Figueroa Street and West Manchester Avenue. The incident is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting.

Following the shooting, the suspect led officers on a chase, ending at a discount store in the 2800 block of West Imperial Highway in Inglewood.

Officials did not say what prompted the officer to open fire. Officials also did not specify the condition of the person who was shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

