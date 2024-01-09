Repeat offender arrested in LA vandalism spree investigated as possible hate crimes

Authorities announced the man accused of vandalizing several businesses in the San Fernando Valley, several of them Jewish-owned, was arrested.

The suspect was identified by investigators as 64-year-old Ed Delgado Wallace.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the rock-throwing, window-smashing spree began over the weekend in Woodland Hills. Some of the businesses hit include a trophy and gift shop, a deli, a dance studio and a bakery.

Wallace allegedly struck again Monday morning in Canoga Park, targeting an In-N-Out, a Sherwin-Williams, and a Big O Tires store.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect wanted in series of possible hate crimes in LA

Online records show this was not the suspect's first run-in with the law for similar offenses. In 2018, Wallace was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for vandalizing 11 Mexican restaurants across the state. He allegedly threw rocks through windows and left a threatening note claiming retaliation against the Mexican mafia. Albuquerque police report that during his arrest, he threw an ax at an officer, narrowly missing the officer and striking a police car.

Despite prosecutors' request to keep the suspect in jail in Albuquerque until his trial, a judge released him, and he subsequently failed to appear in court.

An arrest warrant was issued for Wallace in 2018, and it remains unclear if this issue has been resolved.

Currently, Wallace faces additional vandalism charges in Los Angeles, with bail set at $5,000.