Suspect arrested after committing string of armed robberies in Highland

A man is behind bars after deputies say he committed five armed robberies within hours of each other.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:40 p.m. August 4, James Hutchinson IV, 19, robbed a restaurant in Highland. At 10:16 p.m., he then robbed a convenience store, at 11:50 p.m. he robbed a gas station, at 12:21 a.m. he robbed a second restaurant and at 10 a.m. he committed his fifth robbery at another gas station.

During the fifth robbery, detectives were able to get his license plate numbers. They quickly identified the suspect and served a search warrant at his house and workplace. They recovered a handgun, linking Hutchinson to the robberies, and took him into custody.

The exact locations of each robbery were not released by officials.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Highland Police Department at (909) 425-9793. You can remain anonymous by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27436) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.