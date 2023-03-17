Expand / Collapse search

Surveillance video shows man attacked, robbed outside of meat market in San Fernando

By
Published 
San Fernando
FOX 11

Man randomly attacked, beaten outside market in San Fernando

Surveillance video shows a man being attacked by another man outside Ziggy's Carniceria in San Fernando.

LOS ANGELES - Surveillance video shows a man attacked and robbed outside of Ziggy's Carniceria in San Fernando.

On Friday morning, employees said a man who is a regular customer was walking into the market when another man robbed him and then hit him repeatedly. The incident was captured on the store's surveillance cameras. A few of the employees at the market came outside to help fend off the attacker and help the victim.

Ziggy's is a family-owned business that is a staple in the community. It's known for its chorizo and chicharrones.

The San Fernando Police Department is aware of the crime and is investigating. 