Surveillance video shows man attacked, robbed outside of meat market in San Fernando

Surveillance video shows a man attacked and robbed outside of Ziggy's Carniceria in San Fernando.

On Friday morning, employees said a man who is a regular customer was walking into the market when another man robbed him and then hit him repeatedly. The incident was captured on the store's surveillance cameras. A few of the employees at the market came outside to help fend off the attacker and help the victim.

Ziggy's is a family-owned business that is a staple in the community. It's known for its chorizo and chicharrones.

The San Fernando Police Department is aware of the crime and is investigating.