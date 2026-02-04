Supreme Court allows California's Democrat-friendly house map for 2026 midterms
SACRAMENTO - The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an emergency plea from California Republicans and the Trump administration to block a new, Democrat-friendly congressional map.
The decision ensures the map will be used for the 2026 midterm elections, marking a significant victory for Governor Gavin Newsom and state Democrats.
What we know:
The new maps were established via Proposition 50, a ballot initiative approved by 64% of California voters in November 2025.
The measure was championed by Governor Newsom specifically to counter a mid-decade redistricting push in Texas, which was backed by President Donald Trump to bolster Republican House gains.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Federal judges allow California to use new US House map ahead of 2026 election
- Prop 50 passes: California voters approve redistricting measure that could shift US House power
California’s new lines are engineered to flip five Republican-held seats in a state where Democrats already hold a 43-9 majority.
Republican challengers argued the map was an "unconstitutional racial gerrymander," claiming it improperly relied on race to redesign districts.
However, a lower federal court ruled 2-1 that the maps were primarily driven by partisan politics—a practice the Supreme Court ruled in 2019 is a "political question" beyond the reach of federal courts.
What they're saying:
Following the ruling, Newsom stated, "Republicans' weak attempt to silence voters failed. California voters overwhelmingly supported Prop 50... and that is exactly what this court concluded."
What we don't know:
The long-term impact on minority voting power remains a point of contention.
While Republicans and the DOJ argued the maps illegally sorted voters by race, the Supreme Court’s refusal to block them leaves those specific constitutional questions effectively sidelined for the 2026 cycle.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Redistricting California: Newly proposed congressional maps released
- DOJ sues California as new congressional map puts House control in jeopardy
- Legal showdown: Court battle heats up over California's 'Democrat-favoring' congressional map
It is also unclear how the "tit-for-tat" redistricting battle might expand to other states before the November midterms.
Timeline:
August 2025: Texas adopts a new map to gain five GOP seats; California Legislature proposes Prop 50 in response.
November 4, 2025: California voters approve Prop 50 by a 2-to-1 margin.
December 4, 2025: Supreme Court allows Texas to use its Republican-friendly map.
January 15, 2026: A federal three-judge panel in Los Angeles upholds California's map in a 2-1 decision.
February 4, 2026: The Supreme Court issues an unsigned order allowing California to proceed with the map.
February 9, 2026: Filing for congressional primaries begins in California.
What's next:
With the legal hurdles cleared, filing for congressional primaries in California begins this Monday, February 9.
Candidates will now officially compete in the redrawn districts, which are expected to be instrumental in determining which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives following the 2026 midterms.
The Source: This report is based on the Supreme Court’s unsigned order issued on February 4, 2026, and previous judicial opinions from Justice Samuel Alito. Primary reporting includes details from the Associated Press, SCOTUSblog, and official statements from Governor Gavin Newsom’s office and the California Republican Party.