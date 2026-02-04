Supreme Court allows California's Democrat-friendly house map for 2026 midterms

The Brief The Supreme Court cleared the way Wednesday for California to use a new congressional map designed to flip up to five seats currently held by Republicans. The map was a direct response to a Texas GOP-led redistricting plan that also aims to net five seats; both moves are part of a nationwide battle for House control. The unsigned order follows a December ruling allowing Texas’ map to stand, with Justice Samuel Alito noting that "partisan advantage" is not a basis for federal lawsuits.



The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an emergency plea from California Republicans and the Trump administration to block a new, Democrat-friendly congressional map.

The decision ensures the map will be used for the 2026 midterm elections, marking a significant victory for Governor Gavin Newsom and state Democrats.

What we know:

The new maps were established via Proposition 50, a ballot initiative approved by 64% of California voters in November 2025.

The measure was championed by Governor Newsom specifically to counter a mid-decade redistricting push in Texas, which was backed by President Donald Trump to bolster Republican House gains.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

California’s new lines are engineered to flip five Republican-held seats in a state where Democrats already hold a 43-9 majority.

Republican challengers argued the map was an "unconstitutional racial gerrymander," claiming it improperly relied on race to redesign districts.

However, a lower federal court ruled 2-1 that the maps were primarily driven by partisan politics—a practice the Supreme Court ruled in 2019 is a "political question" beyond the reach of federal courts.

What they're saying:

Following the ruling, Newsom stated, "Republicans' weak attempt to silence voters failed. California voters overwhelmingly supported Prop 50... and that is exactly what this court concluded."

What we don't know:

The long-term impact on minority voting power remains a point of contention.

While Republicans and the DOJ argued the maps illegally sorted voters by race, the Supreme Court’s refusal to block them leaves those specific constitutional questions effectively sidelined for the 2026 cycle.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

It is also unclear how the "tit-for-tat" redistricting battle might expand to other states before the November midterms.

Timeline:

August 2025: Texas adopts a new map to gain five GOP seats; California Legislature proposes Prop 50 in response.

November 4, 2025: California voters approve Prop 50 by a 2-to-1 margin.

December 4, 2025: Supreme Court allows Texas to use its Republican-friendly map.

January 15, 2026: A federal three-judge panel in Los Angeles upholds California's map in a 2-1 decision.

February 4, 2026: The Supreme Court issues an unsigned order allowing California to proceed with the map.

February 9, 2026: Filing for congressional primaries begins in California.

What's next:

With the legal hurdles cleared, filing for congressional primaries in California begins this Monday, February 9.

Candidates will now officially compete in the redrawn districts, which are expected to be instrumental in determining which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives following the 2026 midterms.