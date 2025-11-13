DOJ sues California as new congressional map puts House control in jeopardy

The Brief The Justice Department has filed a federal lawsuit to block California's new congressional map, known as Proposition 50, which was recently approved by voters. The Trump administration alleges that the map, pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom, constitutes racial gerrymandering by improperly using race to favor Democratic political interests. The legal clash holds national implications, as the new map could help Democrats win up to five republican-held seats, potentially deciding control of the US House in 2026.



The Justice Department's lawsuit against California's new congressional map is a high-stakes political and legal battle targeting the Democratic-led redistricting efforts.

The lawsuit and its goal

What we know:

The Justice Department (DOJ) filed a complaint in California federal court to block the new congressional district boundaries approved by California voters via Proposition 50 last week.

The lawsuit joins a case originally brought by the California Republican Party.

The accusation: The Trump administration accuses California of racial gerrymandering by improperly using race as a factor to favor Hispanic voters, which it claims violates the constitution.

The relief sought: The lawsuit asks a judge to prohibit California from using the new map in any future elections.

The motive: The new map was designed to give Democrats a shot at winning five seats currently held by republicans in the 2026 midterm elections. Attorney General Pam Bondi called the redistricting scheme a "brazen power grab" by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The fight for House control

Big picture view:

This lawsuit is a major front in the national battle over redistricting and control of the U. S. House of Representatives in 2026.

Current house makeup: Republicans hold 219 seats, while Democrats hold 214 seats. Democrats need to gain a small handful of seats to take control of the chamber.

Partisan maneuvering: Proposition 50 was Newsom's response to similar moves by Trump and Republicans in Texas, where they rejiggered districts in hopes of picking up five seats of their own.

National spread: The fight between the nation's two most populous states has prompted Missouri, Ohio, and other states to adopt or consider new district lines to gain partisan advantage.

What they're saying:

The DOJ and Newsom's side have starkly contrasting views on the legality and intent of the new map.

"California’s redistricting scheme is a brazen power grab that tramples on civil rights and mocks the Democratic process... Governor Newsom’s attempt to entrench one-party rule and silence millions of Californians will not stand," Bondi said.

The DOJ lawsuit directly challenges the use of race.

"Race cannot be used as a proxy to advance political interests, but that is precisely what the California General Assembly did with Proposition 50 — the recent ballot initiative that junked California’s pre-existing electoral map in favor of a rush-job rejiggering of California’s congressional district lines."

High-profile engagement

The backstory:

The high-stakes nature of the redistricting effort drew significant national political money and endorsements:

Opposition funding: Opponents received tens of millions of dollars, including a $5 million donation from the congressional leadership fund, a super PAC tied to House Speaker Mike Johnson.

High-profile figures: Former Republican Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger opposed the measure, while former President Barack Obama appeared in ads supporting it, calling it a "smart" approach to counter Republican moves.

The contest provided Newsom, who is considered a likely 2028 presidential contender, with a national political platform.