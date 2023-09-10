SuperLotto ticket worth $29,000 sold in LA County

You've still got a chance!

While there was no winner for Saturday night's SuperLotto Plus jackpot, one lucky person who purchased a ticket in Los Angeles County came very, very close to winning the top prize!

According to the drawing data from California Lottery, one ticket matching five of the six winning numbers was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 4800 Temple City Bl. in Temple City.

That ticket is worth $28,963.

SUGGESTED:

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $8 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 24, 25, 26, 30, 43, and the Mega number was 3.