SuperLotto ticket worth $15 million sold in California
article
LOS ANGELES - Someone very lucky purchased the single-winning $15 million SuperLotto ticket - was it you?
The top-winning ticket that matched all six numbers purchased it at Riverwalk Shell #19 located at 1791 Riverwalk Drive in Fortuna, Humboldt County. The gas station will get a bonus of $75,000.
Additionally, a ticket matching five numbers was also sold! That lucky ticket is worth $32,147. It was purchased in Laguna Hills at the 7-Eleven located at 24401 Ridgeroute #101A.
SUGGESTED:
- $2B Powerball winner buys new Bel Air mansion; take a look inside
- California's latest lottery millionaires bought scratchers at these stores
- Utah man wins $3M lottery prize on his birthday - but doesn’t realize until weeks later
- 3 SuperLotto Plus tickets worth $10K each sold in Southern California
The winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing were 2, 3, 16, 25, 41, and Mega number 12.
The next drawing is Sunday.