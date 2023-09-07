SuperLotto ticket worth $15 million sold in California

article

Someone very lucky purchased the single-winning $15 million SuperLotto ticket - was it you?

The top-winning ticket that matched all six numbers purchased it at Riverwalk Shell #19 located at 1791 Riverwalk Drive in Fortuna, Humboldt County. The gas station will get a bonus of $75,000.

Additionally, a ticket matching five numbers was also sold! That lucky ticket is worth $32,147. It was purchased in Laguna Hills at the 7-Eleven located at 24401 Ridgeroute #101A.

SUGGESTED:

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing were 2, 3, 16, 25, 41, and Mega number 12.

The next drawing is Sunday.