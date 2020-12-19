Super Saturday shoppers find holiday deals despite Newsom's stay-at-home order

Super Saturday shoppers were busy trying to find those holiday deals despite Governor Newsom's regional stay-at-home order.

At the Glendale Galleria, there were good-sized crowds looking for holiday bargains. It may not have been the kind of crowds from last year, but it seemed more crowded than the post-Thanksgiving Black Friday sales.

This year according to Sensormatic Solutions, which manages SopperTrak traffic counting devices used in retail stores, mall traffic was down substantially in comparison to 2019.

But with stores being kept to 20% capacity, health officials are visibly shaken by a surge in cases, and 12.3% unemployment according to the California Employment Development Department.

What is the outlook?

Well, the National Retail Federation forecasted holiday sales would increase 3.6% to 5.2%, or from $755.3 billion to $766.7 billion in sales compared to 2019. That would be a solid and robust season.

Our story gives you a glimpse of what we found, and what people had to say about their comfort level. Some of the stores are being very cautious with clearly marked spots outside and monitors making sure only so many people go in at a time.

Others are less careful, and it’s difficult to keep distance when large groups get caught in walkway tunnels before escalators or some of the fast-food stands.

We did notice that just about everyone was wearing a mask. Security was visible, but didn't have to remind people to keep them on.

Even one 3-year-old who was obviously into the mask-wearing. His father said, "It’s what big boys and real men do!"

