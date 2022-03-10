Super Nintendo World to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023

article

You can soon enter the world of Mario and Luigi, the iconic brothers are coming to Hollywood!

It’s official, the highly-anticipated Super Nintendo World is set to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.

Super Nintendo World is an immersive theme land that highlights the world of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser and the entire Mario Bros’ gang.

According to park officials, the land will feature a new ride and interactive areas. The themed land will be located on the lower lot next to the Transformers ride.

The exact date of its opening is unknown; however, guests can already enjoy Mario Bros themed apparel and merchandise.

This is the first Super Nintendo World to debut in the US. The themed land opened first at Universal Studios Japan in 2021.

