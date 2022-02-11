Super Bowl wager: Garcetti, Cincinnati mayor to donate to local children's hospitals

article

The Super Bowl is just two days away, and the mayors of the two cities participating are putting some money on the line.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval announced their Super Bowl bet Friday. Garcetti will of course be cheering on the LA Rams, Pureval for the Bengals as the teams square off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Sunday evening

Their bet has two parts. First, the mayor of the losing city will wear the opposing team's jersey at an upcoming public appearance. But there's even something in it for the losing team's city this time around. Garcetti and Pureval announced that the mayor of the winning city will personally donate to the losing city's children's hospital.

If the Bengals win, Pureval will donate to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. If the Rams win, Garcetti will donate to Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Garcetti seems very confident that the Rams will take home just their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

"We can’t wait to host Super Bowl LVI on Sunday," Garcetti said in a press release. "And when the Rams win, LA will show our friends in Cincinnati how much heart we have by chipping in together to help the kids at Cincinnati Children’s."

The mayors say their wager was inspired by the aftermath of the AFC Divisional Round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs won that game 42-36 in an overtime thriller. But after the game, donations started pouring in for Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo. Chiefs fans raised over $300,000 for the hospital after that game.

