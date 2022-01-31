Super Bowl LVI: Crews setting up NFL fan experience at Los Angeles Convention Center

What you got in the South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center is the makings of a fun-filled fanfest known as the NFL Super Bowl Experience.

Kathryn Schloessman heads the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee.

"It was five years in the making and I can’t believe we’re two weeks out," she said.

As workers convert the massive convention center hall into what will be the NFL Super Bowl Experience, Schloessman described the upcoming bowl game as an economic shot in LA’s collective arm to help as we try to ease out of a two year pandemic.

Schloessman described the economic opportunity generated by Super Bowl LVI as a "coming out party."

Conservative estimates indicate an economic impact of about $477 million. Tax revenue of up to $22 million is expected to be generated across the region.

When built by Saturday, the Super Bowl Experience will be just one of the big draws as the region marches toward Super Bowl Sunday.

Would we have scored bigger financially if the Super Bowl had two teams that were not from LA and we had more visitors with fat wallets spending money here?

"Typically, you want two visiting teams that travel well but it depends on the teams. Some teams don’t travel as well as others," Schloessman said.

"We’ll get about the same either way. If you have two out of town teams depending on how far they’re coming from certainly that can have an economic impact," said Adam Burke, who is the President/CEO of the LA Visitors & Convention Board.

He adds the firm that’s been giving them projections suggests it really wouldn’t be much different either way.

However, both agree Los Angeles draws people from around the country regardless of who is playing. Those who don’t have tickets to the big game can still experience some of the Super Bowl festivities at the fan experience, where you can run like an NFL star or act like a place kicker.

Another little personal economic note – If you go this Saturday or Sunday, the price of adult admission is $20. Next week, it goes up to $40 as we get closer to Super Bowl LVI.

